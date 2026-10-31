Who Won the WNBA Finals 2026? Atlanta Dream Face Off Against Golden State Valkyries in Game Seven

Credit: Getty

The 2026 WNBA Finals champions have just been revealed!

The Atlanta Dream played against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday (October 31) at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., for game seven of the finals.

Going into the game, the two teams were tied 3-3, but only one picked up the big win on Halloween night!

Golden State Valkyries win WNBA Finals!

The home team, Golden State Valkyries picked up the win, taking home their first title after only being a team for two seasons now!

Towards the end of the game, the two teams were tied with just 2:30 left, and the Valkyries came out on top 63-68.

The Valkyries win also makes history as they are the fastest expansion team in a major North American sports league to win a championship!

Earlier in the week, Zendaya was spotted in the audience, cheering on her hometown WNBA team, the Valkyries.

“Congrats to the new WNBA champs, the @Valkyries! Ballhalla was rocking all season, and this team was fun to watch. Enjoy the celebration,” former president, Barack Obama, tweeted after their win.

Gabby Williams named Finals MVP

Gabby Williams, pictured above on the right, was named this year’s WNBA Finals MVP after scoring 30 points during game seven, including a history-making scoring 28 in the second half and four 3-pointers!

Gabby is a forward and just joined the team earlier this year on a multi-year contract. She was first drafted in 2018 by the Chicago Sky and was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in May 2021.

In February 2022, she was then acquired by the Seattle Storm in a trade. She has also played in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, representing France.

Congratulations to the Golden State Valkyries on their WNBA Finals win!

Check out more photos below of the Golden State Valkyries celebrating their championship…

Posted To:Atlanta Dream basketball Golden State Valkyries Sports WNBA