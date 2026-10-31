Will Jennifer Lawrence Ever Play Mystique Again? She Has a Very Blunt Answer

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Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t seem to have any interest in reprising her role as Raven Darkholme, a.k.a. Mystique, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or any X-Men project.

The 36-year-old Oscar winner has played the character four times in movies from 2011 to 2019, in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix.

During a recent interview with Allure, Jennifer was asked if she would consider playing the character again, or more specifically doing any kind of heavy prosthetic work like the kind Mystique required.

Jennifer Lawrence had a blunt response to the idea of doing any kind of heavy prosthetic work again for a role

“Never say never, but absolutely fucking not,” she said bluntly. “You know how air brushing is very cold? And I am ticklish. I learned how little sleep I can operate on and what can happen to the human mind when you’ve actually reached your breaking point. And patience!”

Jennifer has spoken about disliking the lengthy makeup and prosthetics transformation more than once. She mentioned it at the actress roundtable in December 2025 with Cynthia Erivo, who had to go green for Wicked. In 2014, around the time Days of Future Past came out, she also talked about the “bicycle seat” she had to sit on during the process during a visit to the Tonight Show.

She admitted her favorite part was doing stunts and learning how to move, praising her stunt double Renee Moneymaker, who also did stunts for Katniss in The Hunger Games.

However, she says her “least favorite part was most certainly the paint.”

She said something similar on her recent visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, too, saying it was “eight hours every time” and “ticklish” because of all the “body paint and glue.”

Even the preparation was a challenge as she had to dye her hair multiple colors in one day and left her hair permanently damaged.

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