‘A Danish Christmas’ Cast, Plot Filming Locations & How to Watch the Newest Hallmark Holiday Movie

Credit: Hallmark Media

The latest Hallmark Channel holiday movie is A Danish Christmas, the next entry in this year’s Countdown to Christmas. It stars Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier in the lead roles.

When a hotel executive returns home to Copenhagen for the holidays and mistakes a regular guest for a travel writer, she scrambles to curate a perfect Danish Christmas tour to save her family’s inn, only to find an unexpected romantic connection along the way.

Keep reading to find out more about the movie, where you can watch it, who stars in it, and where it was filmed.

What is A Danish Christmas about?

Here’s the official synopsis from Hallmark.

Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Who stars in A Danish Christmas?

Emilie Ullerup is a Danish actress and attended film school in Vancouver, Canada. She has gone on to book roles in shows like jPod, Sanctuary, and Arctic Air. She’s also been in Hallmark projects like Chesapeake Shores, Nature of Love, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, and Netflix movies Brazen and True Memoirs of an International Assassin. Other credits include Supernatural, Motherland: Fort Salem, Battlestar Galactica, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, among others.

Corey Sevier is a Canadian actor who started acting when he was just seven years old in Lassie and then went on to star in shows like North Shore, Smallville, Psych, Supernatural, CSI, Murdoch Mysteries, and Black Sash. He has also been in Hallmark Channel projects like Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Road Trip Romance, Pumpkin Everything, Heart of the Holidays, and Northern Lights of Christmas.

Where was A Danish Christmas filmed?

A Danish Christmas was actually filmed on location in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“From the start, I knew we had to film in Denmark in December. You simply can’t recreate the magic of Christmas in Copenhagen especially when the lights, decorations, and atmosphere are so special. As a first-time Hallmark producer telling a story about my home country, I wanted to make sure we captured it authentically. After all, how often do you get the chance to make a Danish Christmas movie?” revealed producer Linda Corolei, according to Fantasy Land News.

How to watch A Danish Christmas

A Danish Christmas premieres Sunday, November 1 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Monday, November 2.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Monday, November 2 at 6/5c

Saturday, November 7 at 2/1c

Friday, November 13 at 6/5c

Friday, November 27 at 8 a.m./7c

A Danish Christmas is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.

Posted To:Corey Sevier Emilie Ullerup Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies