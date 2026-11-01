Is ‘American Hostage’ Renewed for Season 2? Creators Reveal Plans as Jon Hamm Series Ends

Credit: MGM+

Season one of Jon Hamm‘s new TV series American Hostage is coming to an end tonight.

The MGM+ thriller airs its season finale on Sunday (November 1) at 9 p.m. ET.

The show, based on the podcast of the same name, is inspired by the true story of Indianapolis radio journalist Fred Heckman (Hamm), who becomes involved in a hostage crisis after Tony Kiritsis, played by Giovanni Ribisi, abducts mortgage broker Dick Hall (Kristoffer Polaha) and demands to speak with Heckman on the radio.

William Jackson Harper also stars as Ben Hairston, as well as Mireille Enos as Barbara Heckman, Jonathan Tucker as FBI Special Agent Cormac McNally, and Kat Cunning as Ibby Hall.

The show first premiered back in September, with a first season consisting of eight episodes.

So, is American Hostage coming back for a second season?

Has American Hostage Been Renewed for Season 2?

American Hostage has not been officially renewed for Season 2, but the show’s creators have plans for a potential second season.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September, Jon and series co-creator Shawn Ryan expressed interest in keeping American Hostage moving forward as an anthology, exploring “these watershed moments of American life, to see how they rippled and how we got here from there.”

Jon went on to say that there are “so many opportunities to tell stories,” adding, “Almost too many.”

Co-creator Eileen Myers also confirmed in an interview with Collider that the intent for the series is for it to be an anthology with a new cast and plot each season.

“One of the other executive producers, Sharon Hoffman, and I would be taking over showrunning duties for season 2, should that come to pass. We do have an idea,” she teased, noting that Shawn Ryan, who would step away as showrunner if there is a next season, felt it was a “wonderful, wonderful idea.”

For now, no Season 2 premiere date, cast or storyline has been officially announced.

The Season 1 finale, titled “Break the Bank,” premieres Sunday (November 1) at 9 p.m. ET on MGM+.

In case you missed it, find out the real story behind American Hostage and what happened to Tony Kiritsis and Fred Heckman.

Posted To:American Hostage Giovanni Ribisi Jon Hamm mgm Television