Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Marry at Their New Jersey Farm!

Credit: Getty

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are officially husband and wife!

The couple married at their farm outside of Stockton, New Jersey on Sunday, November 1.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the 59-year-old Melrose Place actor-turned-philanthropist can be seen walking around the farm in a black suit while the 49-year-old attorney looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder white lace gown with a white shawl draped over shoulders and veil over her face.

The wedding comes just days after Andrew revealed in a new interview that he and Marilee very quietly got engaged earlier this year.

Their romance actually made headlines because of who they both were previously married to. If you don’t know, Andrew was formerly married to Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach, and Marilee is the ex wife of GMA‘s T.J. Holmes.

Andrew and Marilee were thrust into headlines when it was discovered that Amy and T.J. had been carrying on a secret relationship. At the time, the public thought they were still married to other people. Marilee released a statement about her ex’s “lack of discretion” and sources also revealed when Amy and T.J. actually started dating.

By 2023, in a heartwarming twist, it was being reported that Marilee and Andrew had connected and were dating.

Amy and T.J. also just got married a few weeks ago in Arkansas.

If you didn’t know, Andrew has three sons – Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt – with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney while Marilee shares 13-year-old daughter Sabine with T.J.

Congrats to the newlyweds!! See all of the stars that also recently got married.

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