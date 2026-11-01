Andy Cohen & Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski Go Trick-or-Treating with Anderson Cooper

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Andy Cohen shares Halloween photos
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Andy Cohen is sharing a glimpse into his Halloween!

On Saturday afternoon (October 31), the 58-year-old Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share some photos while trick-or-treating with his two kids: son Ben, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4.

Joining Andy and his kids was boyfriend Kevin Sobieski!

For their Halloween costumes, Andy and Kevin, 42, were dressed up as Jedi Masters from Star Wars while Ben dressed as Darth Maul. As for Lucy, she dressed as a butterfly.

Andy also shared a photo with longtime friend Anderson Cooper, who wore a skeleton-print hoodie.

“Happy Halloween from New York City,” Andy captioned the post.

If you didn’t know, it was first revealed in early June that Andy and Kevin were dating. The two were seen holding hands as they stepped out in in New York City to celebrate Andy‘s birthday.

Then on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Andy officially confirmed that he and Kevin are together, revealing that they’ve been together for almost a year and shared that they met at a Fourth of July party in 2025.

Andy recently addressed their 16-year age gap.

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