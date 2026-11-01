Are Phaedra Parks & CT Tamburello Still Together? Johnny Bananas Shares New Update on Couple

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Johnny Bananas update on Phaedra Parks & CT Tamburello relationship
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Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello are still going strong, according to Johnny Bananas!

If you didn’t see the news, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed in September that she and the 46-year-old The Challenge star are dating. They subsequently made their red carpet debut at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Johnny – who also competed with Phaedra and CT on The Traitors – shared some insight into the couple’s relationship.

“I mean, listen, they were like two elementary school kids in love at the Emmys, and it seems like they’re picking up where they left off,” Johnny said.

“I know CT just attended her birthday, and yeah, I think as far as I know they’re still going strong,” he added.

Phaedra and CT originally met while competing on Season 2 of The Traitors in 2024 and sparks flew between them back then. Check out their complete relationship timeline here!

In another recent interview, CT explained why his relationship with Phaedra works.

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