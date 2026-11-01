Barbara Palvin Responds to Criticism Over Walking in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 Weeks After Giving Birth

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Barbara Palvin walks in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Credit: Getty

Barbara Palvin is defending her decision to walk in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Last month, the 33-year-old Hungarian model walked in the big event just six weeks after giving birth to her and husband Dylan Sprouse‘s daughter Sylvie.

While attending the Sprouse House Halloween Party on Saturday night (October 31), Barbara addressed criticism from those who believed she got back to work too soon.

“Honestly, there were 50-50 with the reactions,” Barbara told E! News. “Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home.”

Barbara Palvin walks in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

“Everyone’s postpartum journey is different,” she explained, “and this is just mine.”

As she admitted she felt “overwhelmed” by all the different reactions to her return to the runway, Barbara said she’s grateful she had her loved ones by her side.

“I’m lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family, and they were able to get me there,” she shared.

As for the words of advice she has for other new moms, Barbara shared, “Don’t be scared to ask for help.”

If you didn’t see, this longtime Angel explained why she didn’t walk in this year’s show.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Martha Stewart stock image on the left, and her shocking image of her Halloween costume post on the right
2026 Halloween

Martha Stewart Deletes Shocking Halloween Costume Photo, Faces Backlash Over Depiction of Poverty: See It Here

Martha Stewart is facing extreme backlash online to a post that apparently appeared on her personal Instagram account for Halloween. […]
  1. Celeb Halloween costumes
    2026 Halloween

    See What The Celebs Dressed Up as for Halloween 2026!
  2. Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo
    Lake Bell

    Lake Bell Officially Hard Launches New Relationship with Artist Rashid Johnson on Halloween
  3. Michael Mann attends the "Heat" photo call during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 15, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
    Michael Mann

    Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself, Taken to Hospital (Report)
  4. A compilation of photos featuring from top, left to right, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Michael B Jordan, Belmont Cameli, and Luke Thompson, and on the bottom left to right, Antonio Cipriano, Sam Heughan, Josh Heuston, Idris Elba, and Bad Bunny
    Poll

    Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026? Vote in Just Jared’s Poll!