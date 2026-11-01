Barbara Palvin Responds to Criticism Over Walking in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 Weeks After Giving Birth

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Barbara Palvin is defending her decision to walk in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Last month, the 33-year-old Hungarian model walked in the big event just six weeks after giving birth to her and husband Dylan Sprouse‘s daughter Sylvie.

While attending the Sprouse House Halloween Party on Saturday night (October 31), Barbara addressed criticism from those who believed she got back to work too soon.

“Honestly, there were 50-50 with the reactions,” Barbara told E! News. “Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home.”

“Everyone’s postpartum journey is different,” she explained, “and this is just mine.”

As she admitted she felt “overwhelmed” by all the different reactions to her return to the runway, Barbara said she’s grateful she had her loved ones by her side.

“I’m lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family, and they were able to get me there,” she shared.

As for the words of advice she has for other new moms, Barbara shared, “Don’t be scared to ask for help.”

If you didn’t see, this longtime Angel explained why she didn’t walk in this year’s show.

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