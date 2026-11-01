Candice Swanepoel Wears Mysterious Ring on Left Ring Finger Amid Tom Brady Dating Reports

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Candice Swanepoel‘s jewelry choice is sparking new rumors.

On Friday afternoon (October 30), the 38-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted running a few errands around Miami, Florida. She tried to keep a low profile wearing a black baseball hat and sunglasses along with a black tank over a sleeveless white shirt paired with black leggings, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

During the outing, Candice wore a gold band on her left ring finger. Aside from the ring on that finger, she also sported a pinky ring and a gold bracelet on her left hand.

Candice Swanepoel is reportedly dating Tom Brady

The outing comes amid reports that Candice is dating Tom Brady. It was first rumored that the 49-year-old retired NFL quarterback and the model were an item amid fellow model Joan Smalls‘ comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram account, who made it very clear that she and Candice are no longer friends.

An insider then revealed that Candice and Tom have been dating “for a while now.”

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the source shared. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”

A second source added, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

Tom has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

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