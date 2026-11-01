Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself, Taken to Hospital (Report)

Credit: Getty Images

Four-time Oscar nominee Michael Mann shot himself at a gun range, according to a new report.

The 83-year-old Heat director, who is in pre-production for Heat 2, was apparently “trying to holster his weapon at the gun range” when the accident happened, TMZ reports.

Michael Mann Was Taken to the Hospital

After the incident occurred, Michael was reportedly taken to a local hospital via an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police Department apparently confirmed what happened to TMZ, sharing that they arrived on scene at The Range LA.

Michael Mann Had No Intention of Harming Himself, the Report Suggests

The report shares that he did not purposely shoot himself, and was “injured during a training accident when he accidentally discharged a firearm into his own leg.”

If you don’t know, Michael has had a decades-long career in Hollywood. Some of his biggest films include Thief (1981), Manhunter (1986), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Heat (1995), The Insider (1999), Ali (2001), Collateral (2004), Miami Vice (2006), Public Enemies (2009), and Ferrari (2023).

Read the synopsis for Heat 2 and see which major stars are set to star.

Posted To:Michael Mann