Disney Exec Gives Update on ‘Zootopia 3,’ Confirms Story Will ‘Travel Outside’ of Zootopia City

Credit: Disney

Zootopia 3 is in the works and we have a new update on the upcoming animated movie!

If you recall, the second movie debuted in theaters late last year, and the third was announced back in August at Disney’s D23.

In a new interview, Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush, who co-wrote the first two movies, confirmed some details about what to expect and even teased when the third film will be released.

“This is something that is going to take a lot of time to get right,” Jared told Collider about developing the story. “I think with any movie set in the world of Zootopia, Judy and Nick are going to be at the very center of that. I think people know at this point that we are going to introduce birds into the world of Zootopia, and I think this may be the first time that we travel outside the bounds of Zootopia City itself.”

He also confirmed that birds will be introduced, as teased by the Zootopia 2 ending and the third movie’s logo.

“The honest answer is that on the very first Zootopia, Byron [Howard] and I had a great time, and a year in, we said, ‘We want to stay in this world and tell all kinds of stories,’” he said when asked if the franchise’s success immediately prompted thoughts of a sequel. “So, the idea that one day you’d introduce reptiles or one day you’d introduce birds are conversations we had 15 years ago.”

Jared was also asked when fans may be able to expect Zootopia 3 hitting theaters.

When will Zootopia 3 be released?

“That could be in a few different years, depending on how that movie is doing, how the movies around it are doing, how our world is doing,” Jared said.

He added that the release of Zootopia 3 is flexible on it’s release and isn’t set in stone, but also depends on other films Disney Animation are doing.

“I think it’s really important for a studio, one, to get people excited; two, a lot of our artists, they’ve always wanted to work on a Disney musical. ‘Oh, great! They need to know what that looks like in the future,'” he shared. “Or they say — we got this a lot on Zootopia — ‘I came to Disney because of Zootopia. I really want to work on Zootopia 2.’ There will be people that, because of that, want to work on Zootopia 3. Great. We need to be able to tell them when that is so they can they can look at their life and say, ‘Okay, this is the movie that I want to jump onto.’ So, having a sense of that and being able to communicate that to the entire studio is critical.”

Voice stars Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps), Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde), and Ke Huy Quan (Gary De’Snake) are all seemingly confirmed to reprise their roles for Zootopia 3.

If you missed it, find out more about another animated Disney threequel that is in the works!

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