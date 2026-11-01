Gigi Hadid Celebrates Opening of New Guest In Residence Store – Shop Her Look!

Gigi Hadid steps out for the opening of her new store location!

The 31-year-old model was seen posing outside her NYC location with a cake at the opening of the Madison Avenue location of her Guest In Residence brand on Friday night (October 30) in New York City.

Gigi is the founder and creative director of the luxury knitwear and apparel brand, which she launched in 2022.

Madison Avenue is the second location in New York, and the fourth for the brand overall. They also have storefronts in Beverly Hills and Malibu in California, where she grew up.

“We wanted this store to feel like our little residence in New York,” she told Vogue. “I always want the stores to feel like somewhere that people can walk in and sit on a couch and have a yap.”

Shop her look!

While attending the opening night party, Gigi repped the brand, of course, wearing the Tartan Wrap Skirt, paired with a brown tank, leather jacket and knee-high boots. She also carried a cute potted plant bag.

While the exact color of the Tartan Wrap Skirt is currently sold out online, you can shop the other two colors, “Butter Combo” and “Reservoir Combo” on GuestInResidence.com!

Inside the party, Gigi swapped her jacket and was seen wearing the Jane Checker Cardigann, which you can purchase HERE.

Both items are from the Fall 2026 collection. If you missed it, Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid, starred in the Fall 2026 campaign!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Gigi Hadid at her Guest In Residence store opening…

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