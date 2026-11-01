Heidi Klum’s Star-Studded Annual Halloween Party in New York City – Guest List Revealed!

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Heidi Klum and her kids pose at the Halloween Party
Credit: Getty

Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween on Saturday (October 31) with a star-studded event!

The 53-year-old supermodel hosted her 25th annual party on Halloween at Cathédrale, presented by Apothic and Butterfinger, and there were plenty of celebrities in attendance.

Heidi arrived for the event as a severed hand, “complete with bones, blood, and a diamond ring,” which was customized by her friend and longtime collaborator, Mike Marino. Her face appeared through a gory gash at the wrist of the hand.

The Project Runway host’s costume was inspired by her own left hand and wedding ring from her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

If you missed it, check out more photos of Heidi Klum‘s Halloween costume!

Not only were their celebrity guests, but all of Heidi‘s four children also stepped out for the event.

Leni Klum poses at Heidi Klum's Halloween party

Leni Klum

Leni Klum dressed up as a pig in a white dress.

Henry Samuel and Heidi Klum pose at her Halloween party

Henry Samuel

Henry Samuel wears a Kermit the Frog hat and painted his face green.

Johan and Lou Samuel attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party

Johan & Lou Samuel

Johan Samuel and Lou Samuel joined their mom and siblings at the Halloween party!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the celebrities attending Heidi Klum’s 25th annual Halloween party…

Taylor Momsen attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Taylor Momsen
Lux Pascal attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Lux Pascal
Denee Benton attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Denée Benton
Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Jason Tartick & Kathryn Hurley
Miku Martineau attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Miku Martineau
Joseph McRae attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Joseph McRae
Carter Kench attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Carter Kench
Tramell Tillman attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party
Tramell Tillman
Antonio and Jesus Estrada attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Antonio & Jesus Estrada
Questlove attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Questlove
Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Andrew Rannells & Tuc Watkins
Shaun Ross attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Shaun Ross
Jade Thirlwall attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Jade Thirlwall
Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Kyle MacLachlan & Desiree Gruber
Valentino Sampaio attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Valentina Sampaio
Chase Hudson attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Chase Hudson
Ellen Von Unwerth attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Ellen Von Unwerth
Haley Kalil attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Haley Kalil
Back Buquen attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Bach Buquen
Eric McCormack and Sue Conder attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Eric McCormack & Sue Conder
Angelica "Jelly" Loblack and Devin Way attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Survivor’s Angelica “Jelly” Loblack & Devin Way
James Charles attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
James Charles
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Jesse James Keitel attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Jesse James Keitel
Alexis Stone attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Alexis Stone
Francesca Scorsese attendsHeidi Klum's Halloween Party
Francesca Scorsese
Lou Samuel, Johan Samuel and Leni Klum attend Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
heidi Klum and her kids attend her annual Halloween Party
Joey Fatone attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Joey Fatone
Paris Jackson attends Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Paris Jackson
Ice-T & Coco Austin
Ice-T & Coco Austin

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