Heidi Klum’s Star-Studded Annual Halloween Party in New York City – Guest List Revealed!

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Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween on Saturday (October 31) with a star-studded event!

The 53-year-old supermodel hosted her 25th annual party on Halloween at Cathédrale, presented by Apothic and Butterfinger, and there were plenty of celebrities in attendance.

Heidi arrived for the event as a severed hand, “complete with bones, blood, and a diamond ring,” which was customized by her friend and longtime collaborator, Mike Marino. Her face appeared through a gory gash at the wrist of the hand.

The Project Runway host’s costume was inspired by her own left hand and wedding ring from her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

If you missed it, check out more photos of Heidi Klum‘s Halloween costume!

Not only were their celebrity guests, but all of Heidi‘s four children also stepped out for the event.

Leni Klum

Leni Klum dressed up as a pig in a white dress.

Henry Samuel

Henry Samuel wears a Kermit the Frog hat and painted his face green.

Johan & Lou Samuel

Johan Samuel and Lou Samuel joined their mom and siblings at the Halloween party!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the celebrities attending Heidi Klum’s 25th annual Halloween party…

34 Taylor Momsen 34 Lux Pascal 34 Denée Benton 34 Jason Tartick & Kathryn Hurley 34 Miku Martineau 34 Joseph McRae 34 Carter Kench 34 Tramell Tillman 34 Antonio & Jesus Estrada 34 Questlove 34 Andrew Rannells & Tuc Watkins 34 Shaun Ross 34 Jade Thirlwall 34 Kyle MacLachlan & Desiree Gruber 34 Valentina Sampaio 34 Chase Hudson 34 Ellen Von Unwerth 34 Haley Kalil 34 Bach Buquen 34 Eric McCormack & Sue Conder 34 Survivor’s Angelica “Jelly” Loblack & Devin Way 34 James Charles 34 Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka 34 Jesse James Keitel 34 Alexis Stone 34 Francesca Scorsese 34 34 34 Joey Fatone 34 Paris Jackson 34 Ice-T & Coco Austin

Posted To:2026 Halloween Alexis Stone Andrew Rannells Chase Hudson David Burtka Denee Benton Desiree Gruber Devin Way Ellen von Unwerth Eric McCormack Event Photos Francesca Scorsese Haley Kalil Halloween Jade Thirlwall James Charles Jason Tartick Jesse James Keitel Johan Samuel Kyle MacLachlan Leni Klum Lou Samuel Lux Pascal Miku Martineau Neil Patrick Harris Questlove Shaun Ross Slideshow Sue Conder Taylor Momsen Tuc Watkins Valentina Sampaio