Heidi Klum’s Star-Studded Annual Halloween Party in New York City – Guest List Revealed!
Heidi Klum celebrated Halloween on Saturday (October 31) with a star-studded event!
The 53-year-old supermodel hosted her 25th annual party on Halloween at Cathédrale, presented by Apothic and Butterfinger, and there were plenty of celebrities in attendance.
Heidi arrived for the event as a severed hand, “complete with bones, blood, and a diamond ring,” which was customized by her friend and longtime collaborator, Mike Marino. Her face appeared through a gory gash at the wrist of the hand.
The Project Runway host’s costume was inspired by her own left hand and wedding ring from her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
If you missed it, check out more photos of Heidi Klum‘s Halloween costume!
Not only were their celebrity guests, but all of Heidi‘s four children also stepped out for the event.
Leni Klum
Leni Klum dressed up as a pig in a white dress.
Henry Samuel
Henry Samuel wears a Kermit the Frog hat and painted his face green.
Johan & Lou Samuel
Johan Samuel and Lou Samuel joined their mom and siblings at the Halloween party!
Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the celebrities attending Heidi Klum’s 25th annual Halloween party…
Posted To:2026 Halloween Alexis Stone Andrew Rannells Chase Hudson David Burtka Denee Benton Desiree Gruber Devin Way Ellen von Unwerth Eric McCormack Event Photos Francesca Scorsese Haley Kalil Halloween Jade Thirlwall James Charles Jason Tartick Jesse James Keitel Johan Samuel Kyle MacLachlan Leni Klum Lou Samuel Lux Pascal Miku Martineau Neil Patrick Harris Questlove Shaun Ross Slideshow Sue Conder Taylor Momsen Tuc Watkins Valentina Sampaio