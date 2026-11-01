Hudson Williams Shares Thoughtful Response When Asked If He Felt ‘More than Friendship’ Feelings with Connor Storrie

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Hudson Williams‘ The Assembly episode has debuted and his response to a question about Connor Storrie has been revealed.

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry star is one of the featured guests on the CBC series, where “popular celebrities and public figures from around Canada and the world face a group of atypical interviewers, all on the autism spectrum.”

One question asked to Hudson that was featured in the trailer was, “Did you ever feel something for Connor that was ‘more than friendship?'”

After the episode premiered on Sunday (November 1), clips circulated online of Hudson‘s sweet and thoughtful response.

What did Hudson Williams say?

“No. Quickly, me and Connor realized we were, like, platonic soulmates, just completely in love with each other. I think that’s what made our friendship so stable and beautiful, is that we realized we could be completely ourselves, be completely guard down,” Hudson shared. “So, I think the thing that made our relationship as rich as it was is, like, me and that man could cuddle for ten hours, and it just mean cuddling, just mean we just love each other dearly, but don’t wanna beep each other’s bop.”

“That’s not a saying,” he added to laughs from the interviewers.

After the show debuted in late 2025 and they started doing press, Connor opened up about their friendship and why they were so touchy in interviews.

The duo is currently in the midst of filming the hit show’s upcoming second season, and they just attended a cast and crew Halloween party over the weekend. See their joint costume here!

Posted To:Connor Storrie Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams