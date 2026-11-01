Inde Navarrette Takes Dig at Shane Gillis In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue: Here’s What She Said

Credit: Saturday Night Live, Getty

Inde Navarrette hit back at Shane Gillis‘ controversial comments during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue on Saturday (October 31).

If you recall, the 38-year-old comedian sparked backlash after his own monologue on the show earlier this month, when he talked about what women wear to the gym.

“Also, I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like whores now?” he said.

Shane continued the joke by describing the tight-fitting shorts he has seen women wearing at the gym. He also joked about being told not to stare, especially because people might be recording videos for social media.

Inde Navarrette takes a dig at Shane Gillis

During her monologue this week, Inde talked about getting into shape for the upcoming X-Men movie, where she will play Rogue, and hit back at Shane‘s comments.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie,” she said. “And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot. So, every morning I put on my little whore outfit and I hit the gym.”

Also in her monologue, Inde noted how she’s nothing like her Obsession character Nikki.

“You probably know me from the movie ‘Obsession.’ And a lot of people ask me if I’m anything like my character Nikki and I’m like, ‘No… no, no, don’t do that!’” she said. “But the thing is, is I’m nothing like my character in ‘Obsession.’ Like, my boyfriend is here tonight to support me and we have such a chill relationship, right?”

The camera then cut to her boyfriend, Nick Aiello, sitting in the audience tied up and gagged. Watch her full monologue above.

Several celebrities criticized Shane Gillis for his monologue. See what they said here!

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