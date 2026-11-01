Influencer Liam Fitzgerald Dies at 29 Following Motorcycle Accident

Nov 1, 2026 3 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Liam Fitzgerald dies at 29
Credit: Instagram: @liam_fitzgerald_

Liam Fitzgerald has tragically been killed.

The influencer died in the early morning hours on Friday (October 30) from injuries he sustained during a motorcycle accident. He was 29-years-old.

Liam‘s girlfriend Jamie Lyn Rinaldi announced the devastating news on Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM,” Jamie began.

“He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back,” she continued. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him.”

Jamie concluded, “Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam we love you so much.”

Liam – who boasted a million Instagram followers and 350,000 followers on TikTok – was best known for his workout and wellness content, and also often shared motivational videos.

His family also released a statement on his Instagram.

“There are no words to describe the loss of someone as special as Liam,” they began. “Liam was a shining light. He had a way of lighting up every room he walked into, a personality impossible to forget, and a heart that loved deeply. From family and friends to teammates, strangers, and people around the world, he inspired so many. He loved his people fiercely and would protect them with everything he had.”

“Liam’s work ethic was incredible. When he put his mind to something, he gave it everything,” they continued. “He was talented at just about anything he tried and so proud of the life he was building and everything he accomplished. He loved filming, creating, and editing videos to share his experiences and inspire others. He wanted us to believe that no matter how hard life gets, you can always get back up and become a better version of yourself.”

The family went on to mention Liam‘s struggles with addiction.

“Liam had his own struggles, too. He battled with alcohol on and off and knew it was hurting him,” they wrote. “This is shared in the hope that his story reaches someone who needs it. If you’re fighting that battle, please stay strong, reach out to your loved ones, and ask for help. You don’t have to fight alone. Keep going. He wasn’t perfect, and never pretended to be. But he always strived to grow and do better. He had dreams, ambitions, and so much more life to live.”

“He had just turned 29. So many places to see, memories to make, and people to love. His life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind a heartbreak that words will never be able to describe,” they added. “His laughter, energy, accomplishments, and the memories he created will live on through everyone he touched.”

“Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” his family wrote. “Life is fragile. Hug your people tighter, tell them you love them, forgive when you can, and never assume you have more time. Liam, you were one of a kind. You shined so bright, and the world is dimmer without you here.”

“Fly high. You will never be forgotten. With love in our hearts forever, rest in peace,” they concluded, signed Penny, Natalie, Dermot and Bethany as well as Jamie.

Our thoughts are with Liam Fitzgerald‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Martha Stewart stock image on the left, and her shocking image of her Halloween costume post on the right
2026 Halloween

Martha Stewart Deletes Shocking Halloween Costume Photo, Faces Backlash Over Depiction of Poverty: See It Here

Martha Stewart is facing extreme backlash online to a post that apparently appeared on her personal Instagram account for Halloween. […]
  1. Celeb Halloween costumes
    2026 Halloween

    See What The Celebs Dressed Up as for Halloween 2026!
  2. Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo
    Lake Bell

    Lake Bell Officially Hard Launches New Relationship with Artist Rashid Johnson on Halloween
  3. Michael Mann attends the "Heat" photo call during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 15, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
    Michael Mann

    Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself, Taken to Hospital (Report)
  4. A compilation of photos featuring from top, left to right, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Michael B Jordan, Belmont Cameli, and Luke Thompson, and on the bottom left to right, Antonio Cipriano, Sam Heughan, Josh Heuston, Idris Elba, and Bad Bunny
    Poll

    Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026? Vote in Just Jared’s Poll!