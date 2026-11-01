Influencer Liam Fitzgerald Dies at 29 Following Motorcycle Accident

Credit: Instagram: @liam_fitzgerald_

Liam Fitzgerald has tragically been killed.

The influencer died in the early morning hours on Friday (October 30) from injuries he sustained during a motorcycle accident. He was 29-years-old.

Liam‘s girlfriend Jamie Lyn Rinaldi announced the devastating news on Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM,” Jamie began.

“He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back,” she continued. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss. This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him.”

Jamie concluded, “Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam we love you so much.”

Liam – who boasted a million Instagram followers and 350,000 followers on TikTok – was best known for his workout and wellness content, and also often shared motivational videos.

His family also released a statement on his Instagram.

“There are no words to describe the loss of someone as special as Liam,” they began. “Liam was a shining light. He had a way of lighting up every room he walked into, a personality impossible to forget, and a heart that loved deeply. From family and friends to teammates, strangers, and people around the world, he inspired so many. He loved his people fiercely and would protect them with everything he had.”



“Liam’s work ethic was incredible. When he put his mind to something, he gave it everything,” they continued. “He was talented at just about anything he tried and so proud of the life he was building and everything he accomplished. He loved filming, creating, and editing videos to share his experiences and inspire others. He wanted us to believe that no matter how hard life gets, you can always get back up and become a better version of yourself.”

The family went on to mention Liam‘s struggles with addiction.

“Liam had his own struggles, too. He battled with alcohol on and off and knew it was hurting him,” they wrote. “This is shared in the hope that his story reaches someone who needs it. If you’re fighting that battle, please stay strong, reach out to your loved ones, and ask for help. You don’t have to fight alone. Keep going. He wasn’t perfect, and never pretended to be. But he always strived to grow and do better. He had dreams, ambitions, and so much more life to live.”



“He had just turned 29. So many places to see, memories to make, and people to love. His life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind a heartbreak that words will never be able to describe,” they added. “His laughter, energy, accomplishments, and the memories he created will live on through everyone he touched.”



“Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” his family wrote. “Life is fragile. Hug your people tighter, tell them you love them, forgive when you can, and never assume you have more time. Liam, you were one of a kind. You shined so bright, and the world is dimmer without you here.”



“Fly high. You will never be forgotten. With love in our hearts forever, rest in peace,” they concluded, signed Penny, Natalie, Dermot and Bethany as well as Jamie.

Our thoughts are with Liam Fitzgerald‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

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