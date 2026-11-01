Is Taylor Swift Going to Chiefs Game Today, November 1? What We Know

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The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in a big divisional game against the Denver Broncos today (November 1), and many fans will be tuning in to see the outcome.

Many will be wondering if Taylor Swift might be in attendance at the big matchup to cheer on her husband, tight end Travis Kelce.

Will Taylor Swift be at this afternoon’s Chiefs game?

Taylor Swift never discloses if she’ll be in attendance at Travis‘ NFL games before hand.

However, we can make an educated guess based on her past history of going to his NFL games.

Given that today’s afternoon matchup is being played at Denver’s home stadium, fans are guessing she’ll be skipping this game.

Taylor has routinely only attended the Chiefs home games in the past few years.

Why has Taylor Swift not traveled to Travis Kelce’s away games in recent years?

Taylor has not attended many away games in the past few years.

While we don’t know the definitive reason, a source previously told Page Six, “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”

Best of luck to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs later today! And it’s possible another famous Chiefs WAG will be in attendance!

Posted To:Taylor Swift Travis Kelce