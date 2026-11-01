Jack Campbell Injury Update: Lions Reveal He Has Neck Injury Amid Scary Situation

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions lays on the ground after being injured on a play during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
Credit: Getty Images

Jack Campbell has been taken to the hospital.

The All-Pro linebacker was injured during the Lions’ football game today (November 1) against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 26-year-old was involved in a tackle of opposing tight end T.J. Hockenson when he was seen lying face down on the turf.

Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions lays on the ground after being injured on a play during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

In video footage, it appeared as if he was not moving his legs.

Medical staff quickly got on the field and immobilized him. They then carted him off of the field.

Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions lays on the ground after being injured on a play during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game, the Lions PR staff posted, “Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.”

There are photos of the hit, which we’ve embedded below. Jack is the player behind Hockensen.

Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions and Derrick Moore #8 of the Detroit Lions tackle T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan
Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions and Derrick Moore #8 of the Detroit Lions tackle T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan

Our thoughts are with Jack Campbell during this time.

Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions and Derrick Moore #8 of the Detroit Lions tackle T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan
Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions and Derrick Moore #8 of the Detroit Lions tackle T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan
Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions and Derrick Moore #8 of the Detroit Lions tackle T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a game at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan

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