Jack Campbell Injury Update: Lions Reveal He Has Neck Injury Amid Scary Situation

Credit: Getty Images

Jack Campbell has been taken to the hospital.

The All-Pro linebacker was injured during the Lions’ football game today (November 1) against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 26-year-old was involved in a tackle of opposing tight end T.J. Hockenson when he was seen lying face down on the turf.

In video footage, it appeared as if he was not moving his legs.

Medical staff quickly got on the field and immobilized him. They then carted him off of the field.

After the game, the Lions PR staff posted, “Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.”

Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 1, 2026

There are photos of the hit, which we’ve embedded below. Jack is the player behind Hockensen.

Our thoughts are with Jack Campbell during this time.

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