Kimi Antonelli Makes Formula 1 History, Becomes Youngest Drivers’ Champion Ever After Mexico City Grand Prix

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hold Kimi Antonelli on their shoulders after Mexico City Grand Prix
Credit: Getty

Kimi Antonelli has officially been crowned the 2026 F1 Drivers’ Champion!!

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver clinched the title on Sunday afternoon (November 1) at the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico.

Kimi finished third place in the race, after only needing to finish ninth in order to win the title. Four-time champion Max Verstappen finished in first and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished second.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning WDC at F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli makes Formula 1 history

With Kimi‘s win, the Italian has made history in just his second season in Formula 1.

He is now the first Italian to win the championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953, AND he is now the youngest champion in F1 history, at 20 years and 68 days old. In addition, he is also the youngest winner of his team, Mercedes, and he is the first champion born in the 21st century!

Before him, Sebastian Vettel held the record when he secured the title at 23 years and 134 days old in 2010, just beating Lewis Hamilton‘s record at 23 years and 300 days old two years earlier.

Earlier this year, Kimi made history by being the youngest pole-sitter in F1 history at the Chinese Grand Prix, and the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966.

Kimi Antonelli poses with his family after winning F1 championship

Kimi not only got to celebrate with his team, but his family was also in attendance for his big day. He was joined by his parents, Marco and Veronica, and his younger sister, Maggie.

“We did it. And, you know, without them, I wouldn’t be here. Without Mercedes, without my family,” he said after the race, via Formula1.com. “So I’m very grateful for this moment, and it’s one that will live forever. And I just, I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened.”

Next up, Kimi and his teammate, George Russell, have the constructors’ championship to win, which they could clinch at the next race in Brazil, taking place next weekend. They are currently leading the teams’ standings at 630, with Ferrari in second with 504.

Check out more photos of Kimi Antonelli winning the F1 championship in the gallery below…

Kimi Antonelli hugs Toto Wolff winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli hugs Max Verstappen winning F1 drivers title
Lewis Hamilton pours champagne over Kimi Antonelli at Mexico City Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli hugs Max Verstappen winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hold Kimi Antonelli on their shoulders after Mexico City Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hold Kimi Antonelli on their shoulders after Mexico City Grand Prix
Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton pose on the podium at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title with his family
Kimi Antonelli's team celebrates him winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli poses with his mom and sister at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli poses with his family after winning F1 championship
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning F1 drivers title
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hold Kimi Antonelli on their shoulders after Mexico City Grand Prix

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