Lake Bell Officially Hard Launches New Relationship with Artist Rashid Johnson on Halloween

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo
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Lake Bell is officially confirming she’s off the market!

On Saturday (October 31), the 47-year-old Boston Legal actress hard launched her relationship with artist Rashid Johnson on Instagram.

“Happy Hallow-hard launch,” Lake wrote along with a photo of herself in a black stole and matching beret as Rashid, 49, looked sharp in a navy velvet tuxedo jacket.

While it’s unclear how long Lake and Rashid have been together, they have already attended several public events together. In September, they attended an event hosted by The New York Times celebrating 175 years of independent reporting.

Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo

And just a few days ago, Lake and Rashid attended the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala together.

Lake was previously married to Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. They share two children: daughter Nova, 12, and son Ozgood, 9. In 2022, it was revealed that she was dating Chris Rock and in his 2023 Netflix comedy special, Chris announced that he was single.

Rashid was also previously married. He was married to fellow artist Sheree Hovsepian for 15 years before they announced their split earlier this year. They share 14-year-old son Julius.

Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo

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