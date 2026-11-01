Mariah Carey Goes Punk Before Declaring ‘It’s Time’ for Christmas – Watch Now!

Credit: Instagram

Mariah Carey has defrosted and declared “It’s Time”!

The Elusive Chanteuse took to social media to share her annual video at midnight on November 1st, kicking off the holiday season as soon as Halloween day is over.

“IT’S TIME!!!!” she captioned her video.

The video kicks off with the words, “New York City… October 31st,” followed by a countdown at 11:58 pm, and sees the camera going into a dive bar for a punk rock show.

We then see Mariah performing on stage in some colorful makeup and punk rock look.

She then does a stage dive and the screen cuts to black with the countdown reaching midnight. Mariah re-appears in the punk look as she sings, “It’s time,” as it then transitions to her in her holiday look. She then starts singing her iconic song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” atop a giant Christmas tree.

Mariah‘s hit song was first released in 1994 from her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas. Each year, the song re-enters the Billboard charts as it’s played anywhere and everywhere for two months over the holidays.

It was the longest-running No 1 single in US chart history, and spent 22 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier this year, the song was dethroned by Ella Langley‘s “Choosin’ Texas.”

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