Mariah Carey Goes Punk Before Declaring ‘It’s Time’ for Christmas – Watch Now!

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Stills of Mariah Carey from her "it's time" video
Credit: Instagram

Mariah Carey has defrosted and declared “It’s Time”!

The Elusive Chanteuse took to social media to share her annual video at midnight on November 1st, kicking off the holiday season as soon as Halloween day is over.

“IT’S TIME!!!!” she captioned her video.

The video kicks off with the words, “New York City… October 31st,” followed by a countdown at 11:58 pm, and sees the camera going into a dive bar for a punk rock show.

We then see Mariah performing on stage in some colorful makeup and punk rock look.

She then does a stage dive and the screen cuts to black with the countdown reaching midnight. Mariah re-appears in the punk look as she sings, “It’s time,” as it then transitions to her in her holiday look. She then starts singing her iconic song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” atop a giant Christmas tree.

Mariah‘s hit song was first released in 1994 from her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas. Each year, the song re-enters the Billboard charts as it’s played anywhere and everywhere for two months over the holidays.

It was the longest-running No 1 single in US chart history, and spent 22 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier this year, the song was dethroned by Ella Langley‘s “Choosin’ Texas.”

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Kendall Jenner hosts Halloween birthday party
2026 Halloween

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party in L.A. – Guest List Revealed!

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded Halloween party! Since her birthday falls a few days after Halloween, […]
  1. Leah Mcsweeney side by side with Andy Cohen
    Andy Cohen

    ‘RHONY’ Alum Leah McSweeney Drops Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo
  2. Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas pose together for a photo.
    Jack Nicholson

    Where Is Jack Nicholson Now? Michael Douglas Gives Rare Update on His Retired Friend
  3. Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz walks outside in full firefighter turnout gear and a helmet, holding a coiled green hose and a rescue tool.
    Chicago Fire

    Joe Miñoso Breaks Silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ Exit, Teases Emotional Final Cruz Episode
  4. A three-panel composite image features Harry Styles in a sheer black ruffled blouse at the Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz posing in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching skirt, and Riley Keough in a strapless black gown on a red carpet.
    Halloween

    Harry Styles Dresses as Elvis for Harryween as Fiancée Zoë Kravitz Watches With Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough (Video)