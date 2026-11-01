Martha Stewart Deletes Shocking Halloween Costume Photo, Faces Backlash Over Depiction of Poverty: See It Here

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Martha Stewart stock image on the left, and her shocking image of her Halloween costume post on the right
Credit: Getty/facebook

Martha Stewart is facing extreme backlash online to a post that apparently appeared on her personal Instagram account for Halloween.

The post is no longer live on Instagram, however, it still appears on a verified Facebook page associated with her name.

Martha posted, “My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!!!” The photos included were a few images of some themed candles, and a third photo that has many shocked.

The additional photo is an image of Martha with dirt on her face holding up a clipboard that says, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!” It’s unclear if the photo was AI generated, if she was hacked, or meant to post this.

We have reached out to Martha‘s rep for comment but have not heard back.

Martha Stewart photo for Halloween with "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!" sign

Martha Stewart’s Net Worth Is Said to Be Around $400 million

Martha received intense backlash to this post.

Comments on Reddit include, “I can’t believe this. What the hell is up with punching down on people who are struggling, and living under such duress? Why?? She’s in a position to help, not hurt like this. I don’t get it, and I’m shocked by it, TBH,” “So… how’s this funny, Martha? What’s the joke?,” and “She has the creative team and budget to create any amazing costume she wants and this is what she chooses?? Horrible!”

She recently revealed her thoughts on ICE.

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