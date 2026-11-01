Martha Stewart Responds to Backlash Over Offensive Halloween Costume

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Martha Stewart is speaking out after sparking major backlash over her Halloween costume.

On Saturday (October 31), the 85-year-old businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to share a photo of herself dressed as a homeless person, with dirt on her face and wearing ripped up clothes.

She’s also holding a clipboard that has “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!” written across it.

After facing criticism, Martha deleted the photo.

Martha Stewart responds to backlash

She then released a statement to Page Six reacting to all of the backlash and shared her intention behind the costume.

“I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” Martha stated.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” she continued, adding that she was “committed to continuing to make a difference.”

Elsewhere, Martha described Halloween as “one of [her] favorite holidays of the year,” sharing how she “spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting.”

If you didn’t see, Martha recently revealed her thoughts on ICE.

Posted To:2026 Halloween Halloween Martha Stewart