Netflix Cancels 13 TV Shows in 2026, Announces 6 Are Ending & Renews Lots of Hit Series

Credit: Netflix

There are only 2 months left in 2026, and Netflix has certainly made some shocking television renewal and cancellation decisions this year!

In good news, they renewed lots of their biggest TV show hits this year. In upsetting news, there have been some canceled shows as well. In addition, sometimes Netflix will cancel TV shows without making any kind of formal announcement. This is often referred to as a “quiet cancellation,” and Netflix has done this a few times this year as well.

Scroll down for the newest info…

Haunted Hotel – Renewed for Season 3

Renewal Date: October 30, 2026

Haunted Hotel is returning for another season on Netflix!

It apparently will premiere sometime in 2027. You can stream past seasons right now.

The Diplomat – Renewed for Season 5

Renewal Date: October 29, 2026

The Diplomat is coming back for another season at Netflix!

The fourth season debuted just a few weeks ago and was quickly picked up for more episodes. Seasons one, two, three, and four are available to stream right now.

The Hunting Wives – Renewed for Season 3

Renewal Date: October 7, 2026

The Hunting Wives has been renewed for a third season at Netflix!

Season two is not slated to debut until November 26, 2026.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted,” writer, executive producer and showrunner Rebecca Cutter said.

Hit “next” to see what other TV shows were renewed and canceled by Netflix…

Posted To:EG Netflix Renewals And Cancellations Television