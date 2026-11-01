Netflix Cancels 13 TV Shows in 2026, Announces 6 Are Ending & Renews Lots of Hit Series

Nov 1, 2026 16 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Netflix logo in red on black backdrop
Credit: Netflix

There are only 2 months left in 2026, and Netflix has certainly made some shocking television renewal and cancellation decisions this year!

In good news, they renewed lots of their biggest TV show hits this year. In upsetting news, there have been some canceled shows as well. In addition, sometimes Netflix will cancel TV shows without making any kind of formal announcement. This is often referred to as a “quiet cancellation,” and Netflix has done this a few times this year as well.

Scroll down for the newest info…

Haunted Hotel season 2 still

Haunted Hotel – Renewed for Season 3

Renewal Date: October 30, 2026

Haunted Hotel is returning for another season on Netflix!

It apparently will premiere sometime in 2027. You can stream past seasons right now.

The Diplomat season 4 key artwork

The Diplomat – Renewed for Season 5

Renewal Date: October 29, 2026

The Diplomat is coming back for another season at Netflix!

The fourth season debuted just a few weeks ago and was quickly picked up for more episodes. Seasons one, two, three, and four are available to stream right now.

The Hunting Wives season 2 key artwork

The Hunting Wives – Renewed for Season 3

Renewal Date: October 7, 2026

The Hunting Wives has been renewed for a third season at Netflix!

Season two is not slated to debut until November 26, 2026.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted,” writer, executive producer and showrunner Rebecca Cutter said.

Hit “next” to see what other TV shows were renewed and canceled by Netflix…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Martha Stewart stock image on the left, and her shocking image of her Halloween costume post on the right
2026 Halloween

Martha Stewart Deletes Shocking Halloween Costume Photo, Faces Backlash Over Depiction of Poverty: See It Here

Martha Stewart is facing extreme backlash online to a post that apparently appeared on her personal Instagram account for Halloween. […]
  1. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
    Halloween

    Why Tom Kaulitz Skipped Wife Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party
  2. Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
    2026 Halloween

    Heidi Klum Dresses Up as a Severed Hand for Halloween 2026 – Full Costume Revealed
  3. Michael Mann attends the "Heat" photo call during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 15, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
    Michael Mann

    Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself, Taken to Hospital (Report)
  4. Side by side composite photo of Zendaya in a silver dress on the left and Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere in Lanvin on the right.
    2026 Halloween

    Halle Berry Reacts to Zendaya Recreating Her Iconic 2000 ‘X-Men’ Premiere Look for Halloween