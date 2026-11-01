Olympic Athlete Ciara Mageean Dies at 34 After Battling Bowel Cancer

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Gold medallist, Ciara Mageean of Team Ireland, celebrates after winning in the Women's 1500m Final on day three of the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 09, 2024 in Rome, Italy.
Credit: Getty Images

Runner and two-time Olympic athlete Ciara Mageean has tragically passed away at the young age of 34.

Her family announced the news on her official Instagram account, revealing she passed on Sunday (November 1) after a battle with bowel cancer.

Gold medalist Ciara Mageean of Team Ireland celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 1500mon day four of the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 10, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

At 6:30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.

They also included an Irish blessing at the end of the caption: “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” which translates to, “May her soul be at the right hand of God.”

Throughout her international running career, Ciara Mageean earned a full set of European Championship medals in the 1500 meters, consisting of a bronze in 2016, a silver in 2022, and a gold in 2024.

She first revealed her diagnosis in the summer of 2025.

After receiving the diagnosis, she told the Irish Times, “If I’m going to die, I’m going to fit as much living into the years I have left.” About her diagnosis, she said, “My colorectal surgeon told me it was stage four. That the cancer was in my bowel and was quite significant in my bowel. It had spread to my liver and was quite significant in my liver. And there was a small amount in my lungs.”

Our thoughts are with Ciara Mageean‘s family, friends, and loved ones. RIP.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Martha Stewart stock image on the left, and her shocking image of her Halloween costume post on the right
2026 Halloween

Martha Stewart Deletes Shocking Halloween Costume Photo, Faces Backlash Over Depiction of Poverty: See It Here

Martha Stewart is facing extreme backlash online to a post that apparently appeared on her personal Instagram account for Halloween. […]
  1. Celeb Halloween costumes
    2026 Halloween

    See What The Celebs Dressed Up as for Halloween 2026!
  2. Lake Bell & Rashid Johnson red carpet photo
    Lake Bell

    Lake Bell Officially Hard Launches New Relationship with Artist Rashid Johnson on Halloween
  3. Michael Mann attends the "Heat" photo call during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 15, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
    Michael Mann

    Director Michael Mann Accidentally Shoots Himself, Taken to Hospital (Report)
  4. A compilation of photos featuring from top, left to right, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Michael B Jordan, Belmont Cameli, and Luke Thompson, and on the bottom left to right, Antonio Cipriano, Sam Heughan, Josh Heuston, Idris Elba, and Bad Bunny
    Poll

    Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026? Vote in Just Jared’s Poll!