Olympic Athlete Ciara Mageean Dies at 34 After Battling Bowel Cancer

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Runner and two-time Olympic athlete Ciara Mageean has tragically passed away at the young age of 34.

Her family announced the news on her official Instagram account, revealing she passed on Sunday (November 1) after a battle with bowel cancer.

At 6:30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.

They also included an Irish blessing at the end of the caption: “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” which translates to, “May her soul be at the right hand of God.”

Throughout her international running career, Ciara Mageean earned a full set of European Championship medals in the 1500 meters, consisting of a bronze in 2016, a silver in 2022, and a gold in 2024.

She first revealed her diagnosis in the summer of 2025.

After receiving the diagnosis, she told the Irish Times, “If I’m going to die, I’m going to fit as much living into the years I have left.” About her diagnosis, she said, “My colorectal surgeon told me it was stage four. That the cancer was in my bowel and was quite significant in my bowel. It had spread to my liver and was quite significant in my liver. And there was a small amount in my lungs.”

Our thoughts are with Ciara Mageean‘s family, friends, and loved ones. RIP.

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