Pete Davidson Reunites with Ex Elsie Hewitt to Celebrate Daughter Scottie’s First Halloween

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Pete Davidson on the red carpet with Elsie Hewitt
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Pete Davidson is channeling The Sopranos for Halloween!

On Sunday (November 1), the 32-year-old comedian’s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt took to Instagram to share some photos as they reunited to celebrate their 10-month-old daughter Scottie‘s first Halloween.

Scottie was dressed as Tony Soprano, wearing a bath robe, gold watch, and holding a fake cigar as her wagon was set up to look like a pool complete with a blue blanket and stuffed ducks. A neon “Bada Bing!” sign was hanging off the side of the wagon in reference to the strip club Tony owned in the hit HBO series.

Elsie, 30, went as Christopher Moltisanti by wearing a neck brace, sunglasses, and track suit.

For his part, Pete dyed the sides of his hair gray and wore a black leather jacket and sunglasses to channel Paulie Gualtieri.

Elsie and Pete welcomed Scottie in December 2025, naming her after Pete‘s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson. They split five months later and reached a co-parenting agreement in July.

If you didn’t see, Pete recently sparked dating rumors with this realty star.

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