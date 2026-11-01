‘R.J. Decker’ Season 3 Update: Showrunner Reveals Plans After Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger

Credit: ABC

R.J. Decker just concluded its second season, and the show’s creator is already thinking about a potential third season.

The Scott Speedman-led ABC crime drama aired the Season 2 finale on October 27, ending on a major cliffhanger.

The show, which also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin and Adelaide Clemens, centers around former newspaper photographer and ex-con R.J. Decker (Speedman) who becomes a private investigator in South Florida.

So, is the show coming back for Season 3?

Has R.J. Decker Been Renewed for Season 3?

As of right now, R.J. Decker has not been officially renewed for a third season. However, showrunner and creator Rob Doherty just gave an interview about potential plans for the future.

“We want more. We want to plan for success. We want to give a reason for everyone to come back to the show if and when the time comes,” he teased to TV Insider when asked about leaving off the show on a major cliffhanger.

“We want to be ready for more. We want to be ready for a third season,” he continued, adding that he’s confident in his relationships at ABC and 20th Century Television.

What Could Happen in Season 3?

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The final episode of Season 2, titled “Before You Accuse Me,” revealed that Jessica was responsible for the murder of Mel’s (Bru) former police colleague Bobby (Cameron Cowperthwaite).

After Jessica’s daughter was removed from her custody, she threatened Mel’s wife Catherine (Clemens) and their daughter Sofia, leaving their safety uncertain as the episode ended.

Rob told TV Insider that the writers have discussed whether to resolve the situation immediately or continue Jessica’s storyline across multiple episodes.

“Does it make the most sense to address everything in a single episode and move on with your season? Absolutely, there’s a case to be made for that,” he said.

“But I have to say, Jessica as a character, the actress who portrayed her, they’re great. She’s terrific, and there’s a case to be made for keeping her around and seeing her a bit more and letting her linger as a threat.”

He also revealed that a potential third season could revisit R.J.’s complicated romantic relationships with Emi (Ortiz) and Trudy (Shantel VanSanten).

The showrunner also hopes to bring back Beau Bridges, who appeared in Season 2 as R.J.’s father, Reggie Decker.

“God willing, there’s a Season 3 and we can find something that lures Beau back again,” he explained.

He also expressed interest in having more episodes if the series returns in order to develop the supporting characters and their stories.

“If I had my druthers, we’d have a longer season, and we would have more time to flesh out and explore some of what is going on for Catherine, for Wish [Kevin Rankin], for Emi, as she tries to figure out her next big move,” the showrunner said.

“I relish the opportunity to take advantage of episodes, to just dig a little deeper into the other members of the cast,” he continued.

For now, fans will have to see whether ABC decides to bring R.J. Decker back for Season 3.

All seven episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on Hulu.

Posted To:ABC Bevin Bru hulu Jaina Lee Ortiz R.j. Decker RJ Decker Scott Speedman Television