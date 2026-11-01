Robert Downey Jr & Pedro Pascal Swap ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Characters for Halloween!

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Robert Downey Jr & Pedro Pascal dress as each other for Halloween
Credit: Instagram: @robertdowneyjr

Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal are celebrating Halloween together!

On Saturday night (October 31), the 61-year-old Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to share a fun video with the 51-year-old Emmy-nominated actor in their costumes before heading out for the night.

For the holiday, RDJ and Pedro decided to swap their Avengers: Doomsday characters, with RDJ dressing up as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, and Pedro as Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom.

As they posed in their costumes, RDJ playfully said, “Cross-dressing” as Pedro burst into a fit of giggles.

“Victor. Richard. Costume swap!” RDJ captioned the post.

Later that night, the duo were spotted chatting as they arrived at a Halloween party together in Los Angeles.

Robert Downey Jr & Pedro Pascal dress as each other for Halloween
Robert Downey Jr & Pedro Pascal dress as each other for Halloween

RDJ will of course be making his debut as Doctor Doom in Doomsday while Pedro will be playing Mr. Fantastic again after first playing the role in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

More than 30 stars have been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters next month on December 18!

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