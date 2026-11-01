‘Saturday Night Live’ Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart with Clip of His 1994 Hosting Gig

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart at Logan screening in 2017
Credit: Getty

Saturday Night Live is honoring the late Patrick Stewart.

Before the good nights of the Saturday (October 31) episode, the long-running NBC sketch comedy series took a moment to pay tribute to the Star Trek and X-Men actor days after his passing.

SNL played an archive clip of Patrick from when he hosted the show in 1994. In the clip, Patrick introduces musical guest Salt-N-Pepa. In addition, SNL shared one of three-time Oscar nominee’s promo photos from his appearance.

Patrick only hosted SNL that one time in 1994.

It was announced earlier this week that Patrick sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” his rep shared at the time (via THR). “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Shortly after the news was announced, Patrick‘s estranged son paid tribute.

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