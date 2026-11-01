Savannah Guthrie Issues New Plea as Mom Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing After 9 Months

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Savannah Guthrie selfie with mom Nancy Guthrie
Credit: Instagram: @savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie is marking nine months since her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen on January 31. Her home was declared a crime scene and the FBI believes her disappearance was a kidnapping. It has now been nine months since then and there haven’t been any major arrests or significant breakthroughs.

On Sunday morning (November 1), Savannah, 54, issued a new plea.

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today,” the Today co-anchor began on Instagram. “It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ – as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids – but it’s not and it never will be.”

The drawing by her 12-year-old daughter Vale featured a blue umbrella surrounded by rain drops. Along with the drawing, Vale wrote, “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

Savannah then went on to write a message on behalf of herself, her siblings, their spouses, and all of Nancy‘s “beloved” grandchildren.

“We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward,” she wrote. “We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

“Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity,” Savannah concluded. “Join us in praying without ceasing.”

What is the latest update on the Nancy Guthrie investigation?

Savannah took time off work after her mother’s disappearance before returning in April. She rarely mentions Nancy on-air, but she did recently give a major interview where she revealed new info about the scene of the crime that had not been previously disclosed.

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