See What The Celebs Dressed Up as for Halloween 2026!
The stars are getting into the Halloween spirit!
Tons of stars were spotted all dressed in costumes as they celebrated the holiday on Saturday (October 31) all around the U.S.
Whether they were going to parties or trick-or-treating, celebs dressed up as characters from movies, animals, or as other celebs.
We’ve now gathered a ton of photos of stars we saw out and about celebrating Halloween this year!
Keep scrolling to see the stars that were spotted out in their Halloween costumes this year….
Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse dressed as Jack Skellington as wife Barbara Palvin dressed as Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Ross Butler
Ross Butler went as a Jedi Master from Star Wars.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat dressed up as a bunny.
Gabbriette
Gabbriette dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
Diplo
Diplo showed off his muscles as he went as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises.
Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson dressed as Cher from Clueless while fiance Danny Fujikawa went as a prisoner.
Jessi Draper & Marciano Brunette
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper went as Catwoman while boyfriend Marciano Brunette dressed as Batman.
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens went as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas while husband Cole Tucker dressed as Oogie Boogie.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton dressed up as a butterfly.
Zach Braff
Zach Braff went as Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow dressed up as a deer.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg dressed up as Terrifier.
Robin Thicke & April Love Geary
Robin Thicke and wife April Love Geary dressed up as sharks.
Harry Jowsey
Harry Jowsey went as Troy Bolton from High School Musical.
Shanina Shaik & Ryan Press
Pregnant Shanina Shaik went as Rihanna from the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show while partner Ryan Press dressed as a football player.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dressed up as a bee.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier went as a fairy.
Kevin Connolly
Kevin Connolly went as a baseball player.
Landon Barker & Ashtin Earle
Landon Barker and girlfriend Ashtin Earle went as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
Ava Max
Ava Max went as a lion.
Inde Navarrette
Inde Navarrette went as Betty Boop.
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song
Macaulay Culkin went as a toy soldier while Brenda Song went as Jessie from Toy Story.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio went as Satine from Moulin Rouge!.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles went as Shego from Kim Possible.
See all the stars that attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party!
Posted To:2026 Halloween Candid Photos Event Photos Halloween