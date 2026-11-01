See What The Celebs Dressed Up as for Halloween 2026!

The stars are getting into the Halloween spirit!

Tons of stars were spotted all dressed in costumes as they celebrated the holiday on Saturday (October 31) all around the U.S.

Whether they were going to parties or trick-or-treating, celebs dressed up as characters from movies, animals, or as other celebs.

We’ve now gathered a ton of photos of stars we saw out and about celebrating Halloween this year!

Keep scrolling to see the stars that were spotted out in their Halloween costumes this year….

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse dressed as Jack Skellington as wife Barbara Palvin dressed as Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ross Butler

Ross Butler went as a Jedi Master from Star Wars.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat dressed up as a bunny.

Gabbriette

Gabbriette dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Diplo

Diplo showed off his muscles as he went as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises.

Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson dressed as Cher from Clueless while fiance Danny Fujikawa went as a prisoner.

Jessi Draper & Marciano Brunette

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper went as Catwoman while boyfriend Marciano Brunette dressed as Batman.

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens went as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas while husband Cole Tucker dressed as Oogie Boogie.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton dressed up as a butterfly.

Zach Braff

Zach Braff went as Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow dressed up as a deer.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg dressed up as Terrifier.

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and wife April Love Geary dressed up as sharks.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey went as Troy Bolton from High School Musical.

Shanina Shaik & Ryan Press

Pregnant Shanina Shaik went as Rihanna from the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show while partner Ryan Press dressed as a football player.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello dressed up as a bee.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier went as a fairy.

Kevin Connolly

Kevin Connolly went as a baseball player.

Landon Barker & Ashtin Earle

Landon Barker and girlfriend Ashtin Earle went as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Ava Max

Ava Max went as a lion.

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette went as Betty Boop.

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin went as a toy soldier while Brenda Song went as Jessie from Toy Story.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio went as Satine from Moulin Rouge!.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles went as Shego from Kim Possible.

See all the stars that attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween birthday party!

Posted To:2026 Halloween Candid Photos Event Photos Halloween