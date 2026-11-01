Senator Chris Murphy, 53, Suffers Stroke at Son’s Hockey Game

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) leaves a Senate Democratic meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
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Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke.

The 53-year-old Democrat politician experienced the medical emergency on Saturday (October 31) at his son’s hockey game.

Chris Murphy’s Representative Confirmed He Had a Stroke

“Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke. He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment,” his chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said to NPR.

They added that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Chris Murphy Is Not Up for Re-election in the 2026 Midterms

If you are not familiar, Senator Murphy has served as the junior U.S. Senator from Connecticut since 2013, following tenures in both the state legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout his nearly three-decade career in public office, he has become a prominent Democratic lawmaker.

He is not up for re-election in the 2026 midterms. He won his third term election in 2024, and his current term is scheduled to end on January 3, 2031.

We’re sending our well wishes to Senator Chris Murphy.

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