Suki Waterhouse Shuts Down Robert Pattinson Marriage Rumors, Teases ‘Massive’ Wedding

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson on the red carpet
Credit: Getty

Suki Waterhouse isn’t a wife just yet.

Back in January 2025, the 34-year-old “Good Looking” singer and fiancé Robert Pattinson sparked rumors that they may have secretly tied the knot when Sharon Stone referred to the 40-year-old Primetime actor as Suki‘s “husband.”

In a new interview with the Sunday Times published on Sunday (November 1), Suki confirmed that she and Rob aren’t married yet, but teased that they’re considering having a “massive” wedding.

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson on the red carpet

“It would either be all or nothing,” Suki said of their wedding. “If we were going to go for it we’d have a massive party, blow it out.”

She noted that the wedding is indefinitely on hold until after the year is over due to their busy work schedules.

Also in the interview, Suki reflected on being with Rob for nearly a decade after they started dating in 2018.

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson on the red carpet

“It is almost a decade and that is a beautiful thing,” she shared. “It’s a thing that I go, ‘I can’t believe I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy.’”

She also said that she’s confident that she and Rob are great parents to their 2-year-old daughter, who was born in March 2024, despite having an “abnormal life.”

“I feel good about how we’re doing it and we are both just so connected to her,” Suki said. “She’s such a wonderful, happy girl.”

Last year, Rob spoke about how fatherhood has changed him.

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