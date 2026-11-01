The 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Nov 1, 2026 3 min read
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It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit!

With Halloween officially behind us, the countdown to Christmas is underway, and there’s no better time to start planning a holiday movie marathon.

From beloved classics to modern favorites, there are plenty of Christmas movies to choose from, but which ones are considered the best?

Rotten Tomatoes has ranked the 100 best Christmas movies of all time, and we’re taking a look at the top 10!

The ranking includes everything from heartwarming holiday favorites to romantic comedies and animated adventures. The movies are ranked by their Tomatometer scores, with Certified Fresh titles receiving priority.

The list has also changed since our last update, with a newer holiday favorite entering the top three and a different movie taking the No. 1 spot!

Click through to see the 10 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked…

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