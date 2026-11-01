The 10 Best ‘Friends’ Episodes of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Ratings

Credit: YouTube / Friends

Friends remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, but which episodes are considered the best?

The hit NBC comedy, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired from September 1994 to May 2004, spanning 10 seasons and 236 broadcast episodes.

The series starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as six friends navigating relationships, careers and everyday life in New York City.

Over the years, fans have continued to revisit their favorite moments, from Ross and Rachel’s complicated romance to Monica and Chandler’s relationship and the show’s emotional series finale.

We’ve rounded up the 10 highest-rated episodes of Friends, according to IMDb user ratings.

The list includes two fan-favorite Thanksgiving episodes, several unforgettable relationship moments and a clear winner with a near-perfect score!

Click through to see the 10 best episodes of Friends of all time, ranked…

Posted To:Courteney Cox David Schwimmer EG Friends Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry NBC Television