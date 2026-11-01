The 10 Best Medical TV Shows Still Airing in 2026, Ranked by Viewers

Nov 1, 2026 3 min read
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Medical dramas remain some of the most popular shows on TV, but which ones are the best to watch right now?

From life-or-death emergencies to complicated relationships between doctors and nurses, medical shows have kept viewers entertained for decades.

Long-running favorites like Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med continue to attract fans, while newer series like The Pitt and Doc are making their mark on the genre.

Thousands of viewers have voted for their favorites on Ranker‘s list of the best medical TV shows, and we’re taking a look at the top 10 shows that are still airing or have been confirmed to return.

The ranking includes medical dramas, comedies and first-responder shows, with more than 16,000 votes cast across Ranker’s full list.

And while some of television’s biggest medical hits made the top five, one longtime NBC series took the No. 1 spot!

Click through to see the 10 best medical TV shows still airing in 2026, ranked by viewers…

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