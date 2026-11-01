‘The Bachelor’ Alum Melissa Rycroft Arrested & Charged with Second DWI a Year After First One

Credit: Getty

Melissa Rycroft has been arrested for a DUI for the second time in just over a year.

The 43-year-old The Bachelor alum was arrested and charged with three counts on Sunday (November 1) in Tarrant County, Tex., according to TMZ.

What Melissa Rycroft was charged with

Per TMZ, Melissa was charged with “driving while intoxicated, driving while license was invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision causing damage to a vehicle under $200.”

She was arrested and booked on Sunday in Tarrant County, where she lives.

Melissa Rycroft was arrested one year ago

The reality star alum’s arrest this weekend comes one year after she was last arrested and charged with DWI in Texas.

Back in August 2026, Melissa plead guilty for that arrest, and was sentenced to 20 months of probation instead of serving 280 days in jail. She was also ordered to pay roughly $2,000 in fines and additional court fees. The judge ordered the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to complete 36 hours of community service, which she must fulfill within 120 days.

Additionally, Melissa has to take a DWI education course and undergo a substance abuse evaluation. She’s also only allowed to drive if her vehicle is equipped with a camera-enabled ignition interlock device.

She agreed to commit no offense and “abstain from illegal use, possession, or sale of controlled substances, marijuana or cannabinoids,” following her DWI. She can’t “consume or possess any alcoholic beverages” in agreement with the deal.

After her October 2025 arrest, she said “life really sucks right now and I’m struggling, but I’m trying to march forward.”

Melissa is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who appeared on season 13 of The Bachelor. She got engaged to lead Jason Mesnick in the season finale, but during After the Final Rose, Jason shockingly ended things with Melissa to pursue a relationship with runner-up Molly Mesnick, who he married in 2010.

Melissa went on to marry Tye Strickland in 2010 and they share three kids – daughter Ava, born in 2011, and sons Beckett, born in 2014, and Cayson, born in 2016.

Posted To:Melissa Rycfroft