‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Cast Exits: Who’s Leaving & Who’s Returning for HBO’s Hit Series

Credit: HBO

The Gilded Age season 4 is set to debut in a couple of hours on HBO, and you may notice a cast shakeup!

Here’s the logline for the new season: “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

Who is exiting The Gilded Age ahead of season four?

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune – Exiting After Season 3

Thomas Fortune romantically interested in Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), despite being married. He ended up getting into a fistfight with Peggy’s future husband Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica).

He will reportedly not be back.

Patrick Page as Richard Clay – Exiting After Season 3

In the show’s third season, Richard Clay was fired by George (Morgan Specter) after he was unable to close a major deal and he aligned himself with a rival to get revenge on his former boss. He was even a suspect in George’s shooting.

He will reportedly not be back.

Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister – Seemingly Exiting!

Nathan Lane‘s Ward McAllister ended season three being told he would not be invited to Bertha’s end of season ball.

Unfortunately, after publishing his gossipy book, it looks like he may not have a huge role going forward!

Deadline notes, “viewers have probably seen the last of Ward McAllister.”

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Maud Beaton – Seemingly Exiting

Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom made a surprise appearance in season three after stealing Oscar’s money in season two. He put her on a train back to her hometown at the end of the season, and she seemed to confirm this wrapped her time on the show.

“The goddess of timing once found us beguiling… but now… I’m off to Sandusky. Thank you @gildedagehbo and to my sweet Oscar. Blake, you are a treasure! Xx,” Nicole posted on Instagram.

Claybourne Elder as John Adams – Exiting

Claybourne Elder‘s John Adams died in season three.

On Instagram, Claybourne wrote, “I’ll miss John Adams. Getting to play this quietly complex man who was trying to carve out a space for love and dignity in a world that offered very little of either—was a gift. As a gay actor, I never take for granted the chance to play queer characters with nuance and humanity, especially in stories set in times that tried so hard to erase us. I loved John. I’ll miss him. Thank you to the whole team for letting me be a small part of such a big, beautiful world. And to those of you who’ve rooted for John: thank you. He tried his best. He really did.”

Rachel Pickup as Miss Andre – Seemingly Exiting

Rachel Pickup portrayed Bertha Russell’s maid Miss Andre, but it was discovered that she was selling Russell family secrets to the press.

When she was found out, she was fired from the household and left. It seems that this storyline has wrapped up and we aren’t sure if we’ll be seeing her again…but it appears as if she could be exiting for good.

Who Is Returning for The Gilded Age Season 4?

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad are all starring this season!

Posted To:EG Television The Gilded Age