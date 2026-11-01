Tom Hanks Reprises David S Pumpkins Character In Surprise Appearance During ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Credit: Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 70-year-old actor showed up during Saturday night’s (October 31) cold open, joining Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan to reprise a character he first played in October 2016.

Tom suited back up as David S Pumpkins, who was created by Mikey, Bobby and Streeter Seidell for a 2016 Halloween sketch, which was a parody of the viral “Little Superstar” video.

In 2022, Tom reprised the character during an episode in season 48 of SNL, which was hosted by Jack Harlow.

history’s most heinous, homicidal haunts https://t.co/udeRgaZLhw — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

The cold open started with new cast member Grace Reiter and Jeremy Culhane getting on a ride at “Fright Nights,” and Tom‘s appearance came about a minute in, as one of the characters they encountered on the ride.

This week’s cold open had no lack of parodying President Donald Trump, as James Austin Johnson popped in as the politician in a spoof of recent bizarre comments like checking out men’s physiques. Saidah Belo-Osagie also joined in to portray Nicki Minaj, who recently joined Trump at a rally.

“We both appeared in 2016. We’re both very loud, very orange and, frankly, very annoying,” James said as Trump during the sketch. “Good acting, great ass. A great ass on Hanks — something that I’ve enjoyed lately admiring. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Just that I might be gay.”

Check out the full cold open above!

Posted To:Bobby Moynihan Mikey Day Saturday Night Live Tom Hanks