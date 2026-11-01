‘Tracker’ Season 4 Cast Shakeup: Who Exited, Who’s Returning & the November 1 Surprise!

Nov 1, 2026 4 min read
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Tracker key artwork
Credit: CBS

Tracker is continuing tonight (November 1) with an all-new episode, and a character is making their big return to the CBS series!

If you are not aware, Justin Hartley stars as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in the hit drama series.

We’re recapping all the major casting and production changes for season four of Tracker.

Tracker still

There Was a Location Change for Season 4 of Tracker

Tracker filmed seasons one, two and three in Vancouver, Canada, and that’s not the case for the show’s fourth season.

Due to a major tax break, the show has officially relocated to Los Angeles for the show’s latest episodes!

Specifically, the show was given a $48 million tax break to relocate to California.

Justin Hartley photo

Justin Hartley Spoke About the Location Change

“I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver. I’m also very excited we’re bringing Tracker to L.A. I’m looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we’ll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn’t do this without you,” he said in a statement (via Deadline).

Keep reading to see who is expected to return for season four of Tracker, and who likely won’t be back…

Next >

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