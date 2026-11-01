Vanessa Hudgens & Oliver Trevena Get Spooky at Darren Dzienciol’s Haunted Hotel Halloween Bash with Surprise MGK Performance!

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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Vanessa Hudgens & Oliver Trevena Get Spooky at Darren Dzienciol's Haunted Hotel Halloween
Credit: Getty

Nightlife king Darren Dzienciol brought out the stars for his highly anticipated annual Haunted Hotel Halloween party on Saturday night (October 31) in Los Angeles!

The exclusive Halloween bash, presented by 1WIN, featured Vanessa Hudgens as a special guest host alongside Caliwater co-founder Oliver Trevena, plus a surprise performance by Machine Gun Kelly.

Vanessa was joined by her husband Cole Tucker, while other celebrity guests included Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle, Landon Barker, Ross Butler, Alex Consani, David Dobrik, Josie Canseco, Dixie D’Amelio, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Corey Gamble, Will Peltz, Kenya Jones Peltz, Dylan Minnette, Carter Gregory, Frankie Stark, Mike Majlak, and King Bach, among many others.

For this year’s celebration, Darren transformed the venue into a spooky, 1940s-inspired hotel, complete with a candlelit lobby, jewel-toned floral arrangements, cobwebs, and creepy bellmen pushing rusty luggage carts. Inside, guests encountered eerie décor, skulls, bloody mirrors, and plenty of haunting surprises.

The party featured DJ sets by Jack Henry, Zack Bia, and DJ Cruz, who kept the dance floor packed throughout the night.

One of the evening’s biggest surprises came around 1 a.m., when MGK took the fog-filled stage for an unexpected performance! Guests, including Alix, Josie, and Anastasia, were spotted celebrating with friends as the crowd danced along.

Partygoers enjoyed Halloween-themed cocktails featuring LALO Tequila, refreshing Caliwater cactus water, Tito’s Vodka, and champagne throughout the evening.

Guests were also treated to burgers and fries from Butter Bun, served by gothic-inspired French maids in keeping with the Haunted Hotel’s room-service theme.

The festivities even included a 1WIN Casino, where guests could try their luck at casino games and win prizes throughout the night.

Check out photos from Darren Dzienciol‘s Haunted Hotel Halloween party in the gallery!

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