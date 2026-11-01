Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026? Vote in Just Jared’s Poll!

Nov 1, 2026 2 min read
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A compilation of photos featuring from top, left to right, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Michael B Jordan, Belmont Cameli, and Luke Thompson, and on the bottom left to right, Antonio Cipriano, Sam Heughan, Josh Heuston, Idris Elba, and Bad Bunny
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Who is your choice for the hottest male celeb of 2026? We want to hear from fans!

It’s time for Just Jared‘s annual poll on the topic, which has sparked much debate over the last few years.

Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity Right Now?

There are so many newer celebs on the scene – like the Heated Rivalry stars, the Off Campus men, and more – plus some stars who have been in Hollywood for decades. We’ve includded them all here. The 2025 winner of this poll was Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, and he is included this year as well.

In addition, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most popular male celebs on Just Jared and we’re letting the fans choose who they believe is the hottest male star of the year.

Choices were selected based on popularity, rankings in past polls, and other metrics from JustJared.com.

Voting in Just Jared’s Poll Begins Today, and There’s Unlimited Voting!

This poll has unlimited voting, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many options as you want. To prevent bot voting, the answer order will change with each vote.

Just Jared will close this poll on Tuesday (November 17) at 3pm ET and we will announce the winner at that time. You can vote as many times as you’d like, as there’s no voting limit.

Please note: The results of this poll have nothing to do with the People magazine choice for Sexiest Man Alive. Noah Wyle was crowned this year.

Vote in the Poll Below!

Let us know if there’s a celebrity you’d like to see on this list, and if there’s enough support, we can try and add.

Happy voting!

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