Why Tom Kaulitz Skipped Wife Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

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Heidi Klum has explained the reason why her husband Tom Kaulitz did not attend her annual Halloween party.

If you are not aware, the 53-year-old supermodel and Project Runway host routinely goes all out with major Halloween looks each year, and this year, she has turned into a gigantic bloody hand.

Tom Kaulitz Did Not Attend Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Heidi confirmed that Tom Kaulitz is on tour with Tokio Hotel right now. They have a show in Germany tonight.

“My husband he couldn’t be here today because he’s on tour right now, and I’m going to join him on tour,” Heidi confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

She then referred to the rings on her hand costume, “But he couldn’t be here today, so you know he’s always with me.”

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum Married in 2019

Tom and Heidi got married in secret on February 22, 2019.

Heidi and Tom got engaged in December of 2018.

She once talked about their “very good” sex life.

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