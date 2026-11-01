Why Tom Kaulitz Skipped Wife Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Nov 1, 2026 1 min read
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Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum has explained the reason why her husband Tom Kaulitz did not attend her annual Halloween party.

If you are not aware, the 53-year-old supermodel and Project Runway host routinely goes all out with major Halloween looks each year, and this year, she has turned into a gigantic bloody hand.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City.

Tom Kaulitz Did Not Attend Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Heidi confirmed that Tom Kaulitz is on tour with Tokio Hotel right now. They have a show in Germany tonight.

“My husband he couldn’t be here today because he’s on tour right now, and I’m going to join him on tour,” Heidi confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

She then referred to the rings on her hand costume, “But he couldn’t be here today, so you know he’s always with me.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the "La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer" (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, France.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum Married in 2019

Tom and Heidi got married in secret on February 22, 2019.

Heidi and Tom got engaged in December of 2018.

She once talked about their “very good” sex life.

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