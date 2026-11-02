‘Bridesmaids’ Cast Members Ranked by Estimated Net Worth (The Richest is Worth Nearly $100 Million!)

Nov 2, 2026 5 min read
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Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Ellie Kemper speak onstage during the 98th Oscars
Credit: Getty

Bridesmaids was just released on Netflix this weekend!

The popular 2011 comedy, from director Paul Feig and writers by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, is sure to find some new life with its new streaming home.

What is Bridesmaids about?

Annie’s life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian’s maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love.

In addition to writing the movie, Kristen also starred, alongside Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, and Ellie Kemper, who reunited on stage earlier this year at the 2026 Oscars.

The film grossed $290 million at the box office, but Kristen thought it was a flop at first.

Cast and crew of Bridesmaids pose at the movie's premiere in 2011

Since the movie came out over 15 years ago, many members of the cast have had successful careers in Hollywood, and they racked up impressive fortunes in the process.

In 2025, Rebel Wilson, who had a small but iconic role in the movie, hinted at some “behind-the-scenes drama,” seemingly having to do with money, that might have hurt the chances of a sequel getting made.

Her comments left us curious about the net worth of the movie’s cast. Who is the wealthiest? We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie and ranked them. The top earner is worth nearly $100 million, which is double what the star in the No. 2 spot is worth!

Keep reading to see a ranking of the wealthiest Bridesmaids stars…

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