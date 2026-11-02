Kelly Rowland Reveals Chances of Destiny’s Child Reuniting for Jay-Z’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nov 2, 2026 2 min read
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Destiny's Child perform during 2013 Super Bowl
Credit: Getty

It’s been over a year since Destiny’s Child all performed on stage together, but could it happen again soon?

Jay-Z is headlining the upcoming 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, and his wife, Beyonce, is highly predicted to be making a guest appearance during his set.

So, does this leave room for another Destiny’s Child reunion? Kelly Rowland recently addressed the possibility!

Destiny's Child perform during 2013 Super Bowl

Will Destiny’s Child reunite for the 2027 Super Bowl?

While attending the star-studded Airbnb Gala last week, Kelly was asked if fans can expect to see the girl group hit the stage once again.

“That’s none of my business,” she candidly told People. “That’s his performance. That’s none of my business.”

Just a few days earlier, all three members of Destiny’s ChildBeyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams – were in attendance at Jay-Z‘s concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, the same place where the Super Bowl is being held.

“We were there for our big brother, Bey’s there for her man,” Kelly told People. “He put on a hell of a show. Friday was incredible, but Saturday? I don’t know how that roof was still on because the energy in there was just palpable. It was absolutely amazing.”

Destiny’s Child last hit the stage all together at the final show of Beyonce‘s Cowboy Carter Tour in July 2025.

Prior to that, they performed together in March 2015, and just two years earlier, had a surprise reunion performance during Beyonce‘s own Super Bowl halftime show!

Earlier this year, the trio celebrated the 25th anniversary of their third album, Survivor.

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