‘Minions’ & ‘Despicable Me’ Movies Ranked Lowest to Highest – Find Out Which One Fans Love the Most!

Nov 2, 2026 5 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Stills of Minions and Gru in Despicable Me franchise
Credit: Illumination/Universal

The Despicable Me movie franchise is one of the most beloved by fans!

Kicking off in 2010, the franchise introduced viewers to Gru and his Minions, leading to a massive franchise and even expanding into Minions-led movies.

So far, there have been seven theatrical movies, spinoff TV shows, digital shorts and more, with the franchise grossing over $5 billion at the box office!

In the first Despicable Me film, surrounded by an army of tireless, little yellow minions, we meet Gru, who is planning the biggest heist in the history of the world – to steal the moon!

Since then, we’ve seen his journey in life grow to include marriage and fatherhood. The Minions sequel, The Rise of Gru, took fans back in time to a young Gru and how he became who he is.

The franchise has also parade balloons, video games, many short films and more. Plus, there’s now a Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando, complete with it’s own Minion ride!

The latest installment, Minions & Monsters, is currently at No 1 on the movies chart on Peacock. With the growing interest in the movie and the franchise, we’re taking a look at all of the films and ranking them based on how audiences feel about each one!

Keep reading inside to see where the Despicable Me and Minions movies rank…

Next >

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
A compilation of photos featuring from top, left to right, Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Michael B Jordan, Belmont Cameli, and Luke Thompson, and on the bottom left to right, Antonio Cipriano, Sam Heughan, Josh Heuston, Idris Elba, and Bad Bunny
Poll

Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026? Vote in Just Jared’s Poll!

Who is your choice for the hottest male celeb of 2026? We want to hear from fans! It’s time for […]
  1. Martha Stewart doubles down on Halloween costume
    2026 Halloween

    Martha Stewart Defends Homeless Halloween Costume in Just Jared’s Instagram Comments, Indya Moore Reacts to Her Statement
  2. Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions lays on the ground after being injured on a play during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
    Detroit Lions

    Jack Campbell Injury Update: Lions Reveal He Has Neck Injury Amid Scary Situation
  3. Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson on the red carpet
    Robert Pattinson

    Suki Waterhouse Shuts Down Robert Pattinson Marriage Rumors, Teases ‘Massive’ Wedding
  4. Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel update
    Candice Swanepoel

    Candice Swanepoel Wears Mysterious Ring on Left Ring Finger Amid Tom Brady Dating Reports