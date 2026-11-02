‘Minions’ & ‘Despicable Me’ Movies Ranked Lowest to Highest – Find Out Which One Fans Love the Most!

Credit: Illumination/Universal

The Despicable Me movie franchise is one of the most beloved by fans!

Kicking off in 2010, the franchise introduced viewers to Gru and his Minions, leading to a massive franchise and even expanding into Minions-led movies.

So far, there have been seven theatrical movies, spinoff TV shows, digital shorts and more, with the franchise grossing over $5 billion at the box office!

In the first Despicable Me film, surrounded by an army of tireless, little yellow minions, we meet Gru, who is planning the biggest heist in the history of the world – to steal the moon!

Since then, we’ve seen his journey in life grow to include marriage and fatherhood. The Minions sequel, The Rise of Gru, took fans back in time to a young Gru and how he became who he is.

The franchise has also parade balloons, video games, many short films and more. Plus, there’s now a Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando, complete with it’s own Minion ride!

The latest installment, Minions & Monsters, is currently at No 1 on the movies chart on Peacock. With the growing interest in the movie and the franchise, we’re taking a look at all of the films and ranking them based on how audiences feel about each one!

Keep reading inside to see where the Despicable Me and Minions movies rank…

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