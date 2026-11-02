Salma Hayek, Jennie, Camila Cabello & More Hit the Ice at Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun’s Hockey Halloween Bash!

Credit: Tiziano Raw

Hollywood’s biggest stars came out for Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s sixth annual Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night (October 31)!

This year’s star-studded bash embraced a “Hockey Horror” theme, inspired by the success of Off Campus and Heated Rivalry, transforming the venue into a spooky hockey-themed playground filled with jack-o’-lanterns and skeletons wearing hockey skates.

Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Hunter Schafer, Eiza González, Doechii, Ice Spice, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba (with Danny Ramirez), and Paris Hilton were among the many famous faces who stepped out for the festivities.

The guest list also included BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Anna Kendrick, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Casey Affleck, Dylan Penn, Machine Gun Kelly, Madelyn Cline, Natasha Lyonne, Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow, and Ashley Benson.

Also spotted at the party were Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt, Brooks Nader and her sisters Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, Laura Harrier, Lucy Guo, Maria Bakalova, Adelaide Kane, Josie Totah, Sergey Brin, Chantel Jeffries, Dan Reynolds, Harry Jowsey, Adria Arjona, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Condon, Landon Barker, Lukas Haas, Noah Jupe, Jack Whitehall, Alex Edelman, Gianni Paolo, Lele Pons, Dixie D’Amelio, Tyriq Withers, Sofi Tukker, Ashtin Earle, Alex Consani, Ava Max, Ashley Park, Eve Hewson, Jessica Belkin, Danna Paola, and Evan Ross.

Guests kept the Halloween celebrations going with Raising Cane’s chicken fingers and cocktails courtesy of Melquiades.

Check out all the photos from Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun‘s Halloween party in the gallery!

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Posted To:Adelaide Kane Adria Arjona Alex Consani Alex Edelman Alexandra Shipp Anna Kendrick Ashley Benson Ashley Park Ashtin Earle Ava Max Brooks Nader Camila Cabello Casey Affleck Chantel Jeffries Dan Reynolds Danna Paola Dixie Damelio doechii Dylan Penn Eiza Gonzalez Emma Roberts Evan Ross Gianni Paolo Harry Jowsey Hunter Schafer Ice Spice Jack Whitehall Jaden Smith Jasmine Tookes Jennie Jessica Alba Josie Totah Kelsey Merritt Kerry Condon Landon Barker Laura Harrier Lele Pons Lizzo Lucy Guo Lukas Haas Machine Gun Kelly Madelyn Cline Maria Bakalova Natasha Lyonne Noah Jupe Paris Hilton Salma Hayek Sara Sampaio Sean Penn Sergey Brin Shanina Shaik Sofi Tukker Tiffany Haddish Tyriq Withers Willow Smith Winnie Harlow