Salma Hayek, Jennie, Camila Cabello & More Hit the Ice at Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun’s Hockey Halloween Bash!

Nov 2, 2026 2 min read
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Vas Morgan and Michael Braun Host Halloween Party
Credit: Tiziano Raw

Hollywood’s biggest stars came out for Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s sixth annual Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night (October 31)!

This year’s star-studded bash embraced a “Hockey Horror” theme, inspired by the success of Off Campus and Heated Rivalry, transforming the venue into a spooky hockey-themed playground filled with jack-o’-lanterns and skeletons wearing hockey skates.

Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Hunter Schafer, Eiza González, Doechii, Ice Spice, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba (with Danny Ramirez), and Paris Hilton were among the many famous faces who stepped out for the festivities.

The guest list also included BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Anna Kendrick, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Casey Affleck, Dylan Penn, Machine Gun Kelly, Madelyn Cline, Natasha Lyonne, Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow, and Ashley Benson.

Also spotted at the party were Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt, Brooks Nader and her sisters Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, Laura Harrier, Lucy Guo, Maria Bakalova, Adelaide Kane, Josie Totah, Sergey Brin, Chantel Jeffries, Dan Reynolds, Harry Jowsey, Adria Arjona, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Condon, Landon Barker, Lukas Haas, Noah Jupe, Jack Whitehall, Alex Edelman, Gianni Paolo, Lele Pons, Dixie D’Amelio, Tyriq Withers, Sofi Tukker, Ashtin Earle, Alex Consani, Ava Max, Ashley Park, Eve Hewson, Jessica Belkin, Danna Paola, and Evan Ross.

Guests kept the Halloween celebrations going with Raising Cane’s chicken fingers and cocktails courtesy of Melquiades.

Check out all the photos from Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun‘s Halloween party in the gallery!

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Vinetria
Vinetria
Kelly Sawyer
Kelly Sawyer
Landon Barker, ashtin earle
Landon Barker, ashtin earle

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