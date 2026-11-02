Timothee Chalamet Visits Pacific Design Center With Friends After Final ‘Dune: Part 3’ Trailer Drops

Timothee Chalamet stepped out with a couple of friends in Los Angeles last week.

The 30-year-old actor was seen dressed casually while arriving at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday (October 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For his latest outing, Timothee wore a pair of blue sweat pants cut off at the ankle, paired with a tan sweater over a white tee, with brown sneakers and a New York Yankees ball cap.

He was seen holding the door open as his companions entered the building.

If you don’t know, the Pacific Design Center serves multiple uses, but is mostly known for it’s design showrooms with international brands “representing 2,200 product lines available to source by professional interior designers, architects, facility managers, decorators and dealers.”

The massive complex can also serve the entertainment and arts communities, with spaces available to rent for screenings, exhibitions, meetings, special events, and more, as well as filming space for movies and television productions.

Just a couple of days before Timothee‘s outing, the actor shared the final trailer for his upcoming new movie Dune: Part Three.

“FINAL DUN3 TRAILERRRRRR,” he captioned the clip on his Instagram account. Watch the full trailer here!

The upcoming movie will be released in theaters on December 18th in the US, and will see him reunite with Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlotte Rampling. Robert Pattinson is also joining the cast for the third installment.

Earlier this month, Timothee sat front row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to support his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who walked in the show wearing the Fantasy Bra!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Timothee Chalamet stopping by the Pacific Design Center…

Posted To:Candid Photos Timothee Chalamet