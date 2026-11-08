’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shekinah Garner Wants $6,189 a Month From Sarper Güven in Divorce

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Shekinah Garner is asking her estranged husband Sarper Güven to pay thousands of dollars a month as their divorce continues.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced their split in September, and now new court documents reveal how much money Shekinah wants from Sarper.

The reality star is seeking $6,189 per month in spousal support, along with an additional $35,000 to cover her legal expenses.

She’s also claiming that she lost money from her own business while helping Sarper build his career.

Shekinah Garner Reveals Her Financial Demands in Divorce

According to TMZ on Sunday (November 8), which obtained the court documents, Shekinah says she made major sacrifices to support Sarper and his comedy career.

Before Sarper received his U.S. visa, she claims she traveled to Turkey approximately every two months, staying for around three weeks at a time over a two-year period.

During those trips, Shekinah says she had to close her facial studio, which affected her ability to earn money.

She claims her business ended up reporting a net loss of approximately $51,000.

Meanwhile, Shekinah alleges that Sarper was doing much better financially.

According to her claims about their joint federal tax return, his comedy business brought in more than $280,000 in gross revenue, with approximately $180,000 in net profit.

She’s now asking the court to order him to pay $6,189 in monthly spousal support, plus $35,000 toward her attorney’s fees and other legal costs.

A judge has not been reported to have approved those requests at this time.

When Did Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven Split?

Shekinah filed for divorce on September 28, 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the filing, the couple married on November 11, 2024, and separated on September 22, 2026.

Sarper, however, previously claimed they had been separated since early 2026.

They first appeared together on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way before continuing to share their relationship with viewers across the franchise.

Around the time of their split, Shekinah publicly accused Sarper of using their relationship as material for his comedy performances. She also raised allegations about his interactions with other women.

Sarper, meanwhile, denied choosing fame or money over their relationship in his own public statement.

Shekinah previously told TMZ that ending the marriage was a difficult decision, but she felt she needed to move forward.

Posted To:90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way 90 Day: The Last Resort Divorce Sarper Güven Shekinah Garner TLC