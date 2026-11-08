Brandi Carlile’s ‘Burn the Setlist Tour’ Opening Night Songs Revealed, Including Elton John & Leonard Cohen Covers

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Brandi Carlile is letting her fans decide what she sings on her latest tour!

The 45-year-old Grammy-winning singer kicked off her Burn the Setlist (The All Request Tour) on Thursday (November 5) at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon.

Unlike a traditional concert, the show doesn’t have a set setlist. Instead, fans get to request the songs they want to hear, meaning every performance will be different.

Brandi is joined on the intimate tour by her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth, and the opening night featured 20 songs, including several covers.

She performed music by Elton John, Leonard Cohen and Alphaville, along with fan favorites from her own catalog.

Keep reading to see the complete opening night setlist…

Brandi Carlile Performs Fan Requests During Opening Night

According to a review from RIFF Magazine, Brandi performed for approximately two and a half hours during the opening show.

Fans held up handwritten signs requesting songs, and the singer shared stories about her music throughout the evening.

The concert was also a phone-free experience, with audience members required to keep their devices in special pouches during the performance.

One memorable moment came when Brandi performed Elton John‘s “Madman Across the Water.”

She recalled previously attempting to play the song for Elton and Joni Mitchell, only for the performance to go badly enough that Joni reportedly started calling for her dog after losing interest.

The show also featured a solo piano performance of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah,” along with Alphaville‘s “Forever Young.”

At the end of the night, Brandi surprised the audience with signed souvenir tickets and access to a recording of the concert. The tickets featured a unique QR code allowing fans to download a full, live audio recording of the entire performance within 24 hours.

Brandi Carlile’s ‘Burn the Setlist Tour’ Opening Night Setlist

Here’s the 20-song opening night setlist, which Brandi shared herself on social media.

1. “Follow”

2. “A War With Time”

3. “Pride and Joy” / “Fake Plastic Trees” (Radiohead cover)

4. “Human”

5. “Keep Your Heart Young”

6. “Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker cover)

7. “Dying Day”

8. “Josephine”

9. “A Woman Oversees”

10. “Church & State”

11. “The Joke”

12. “The Eye”

13. “Madman Across the Water” (Elton John cover)

14. “Turpentine”

15. “Heart’s Content”

16. “Forever Young” (Alphaville cover)

17. “Most of All”

18. “Crowded Table” (The Highwomen song)

19. “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen cover)

20. “Beginning to Feel the Years”

The setlist is specific to the November 5 concert. Because the tour is built around audience requests, fans attending other shows shouldn’t expect the exact same songs or running order.

Where Is Brandi Carlile Performing Next?

The 15-date tour continues throughout November, with stops in Tucson, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Louisville and Kansas City.

It then concludes with three shows at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on December 15, 16 and 17.

Brandi also performed in Oakland on Saturday (November 7), where she changed up the selections and included covers of songs by Johnny Cash, Alanis Morissette, Dolly Parton and Joni Mitchell.

Fans can find additional tour information and tickets through Ticketmaster.

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Posted To:Alanis Morissette Brandi Carlile Dolly Parton Elton John Joni Mitchell Leonard Cohen Music Phil Hanseroth Set LIst setlist The Highwomen Tim Hanseroth